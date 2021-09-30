PM Citu: PNL won’t govern with PSD, early election decision not Ciolacu’s, but Iohannis’

PM Citu: PNL won’t govern with PSD, early election decision not Ciolacu’s, but Iohannis’. Prime Minister Florin Citu stated that the National Liberal Party (PNL) will never govern with the Social Democratic Party (PSD), and the decision regarding early elections “is not with the PSD, with Ciolacu or others,” but with President Klaus Iohannis, who, according to the Constitution, may (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]