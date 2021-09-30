Romgaz Set To Contract RON1.6B From Banks To Buy Exxon's Stake In Neptun Deep Black Sea Project

Romgaz Set To Contract RON1.6B From Banks To Buy Exxon's Stake In Neptun Deep Black Sea Project. Romanian state-owned natural gas producer Romgaz (SNG.RO) said in a stock market report Thursday that it initiated a non-binding process in order to obtain offers for financing in the amount of RON1.6 billion or the equivalent in euros, on the bank market, with a view to acquiring US giant (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]