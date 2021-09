Prefera Foods Switches To RON3.2M Loss In 1H/2021

Prefera Foods Switches To RON3.2M Loss In 1H/2021. Canned foods manufacturer Prefera Foods reported a loss of RON3.2 million for the first half of 2021, compared to a net profit of RON2.7 million in the same period in 2020, and a turnover of RON18.8 million, down 27% versus the first half of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]