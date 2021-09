Vivre Deco Reports RON17M Loss For 1H/2021 Vs RON705,000 Net Profit In 1H/2020

Vivre Deco Reports RON17M Loss For 1H/2021 Vs RON705,000 Net Profit In 1H/2020. Online furniture and home decor retailer Vivre Deco reported a loss of RON17 million in the first half of 2021, compared to a net profit of RON705,000 in the same period in 2021, but posted 19% higher revenue, of RON133 million, the company said its financial report (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]