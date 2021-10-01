Nestlé raises the bar in coffee roasting, in Romania, by launching ROASTELIER™ by NESCAFÉ® – a complete coffee roasting solution for out of home consumption



Nestlé raises the bar in coffee roasting, in Romania, by launching ROASTELIER™ by NESCAFÉ® – a complete coffee roasting solution for out of home consumption.

ROASTELIER™ by NESCAFÉ® supports the cafés and local entrepreneurs to create their own crafted coffee in their locations. ROASTELIER™ by NESCAFÉ®, the most recent coffee roasting solution within Nestlé Professional – Nestlé’s Out of Home division, is now available in Romania as well. ROASTELIER™ by (...)