Romgaz to double indebtedness for taking over Black Sea offshore project stake

Romgaz to double indebtedness for taking over Black Sea offshore project stake. Romanian state-controlled natural gas company Romgaz confirmed in a note to investors that it initiated a non-binding process with a view to obtain offers for financing in the amount of RON 1.6 bln (EUR 320 mln) or the equivalent in euros. Notably, the amount of RON 1.6 bln exceeds the total (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]