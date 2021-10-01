Orange takes over 54% in Telekom Romania Communications for EUR 296 mln

Orange takes over 54% in Telekom Romania Communications for EUR 296 mln. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTE) announces that the sale of its 54% stake in Telekom Romania Communications (TKR), the incumbent fixed-line operator formerly known as Romtelecom), to Orange Romania was successfully completed on September 30. The final equity consideration reached (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]