Orange takes over 54% in Telekom Romania Communications for EUR 296 mln
Oct 1, 2021
Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTE) announces that the sale of its 54% stake in Telekom Romania Communications (TKR), the incumbent fixed-line operator formerly known as Romtelecom), to Orange Romania was successfully completed on September 30. The final equity consideration reached (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]