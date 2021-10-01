Raiffeisen Romania expects higher inflation, twin deficits to prompt policy rate hikes

Raiffeisen Romania expects higher inflation, twin deficits to prompt policy rate hikes. The rising energy prices will push up the inflation rate from 5.25% in August to 7.3% at the end of the year, according to Ionuţ Dumitru, chief economist of Raiffeisen Bank, quoted by Ziarul Financiar. The National Bank of Romania (BNR) had recently revised upward its forecast for the yearend (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]