World Bank Welcomes Second Cohort of the Roma Sounding Board

World Bank Welcomes Second Cohort of the Roma Sounding Board. The World Bank welcomes 18 Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) across Romania to form the second cohort of the Roma Sounding Board (RSB), a network of competitively selected CSOs with expertise in Roma social and economic inclusion. Tasked with a mandate valid until June 30, 2023, selected CSOs (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]