New regulations in RO for Covid-19 incidence rate higher than 6 per thousand
Oct 1, 2021
The restaurants, bars, and gyms will remain open in the administrative units with a Covid incidence rate of over 6 per thousand - but only for people who have been vaccinated or who have recovered from the disease, Romanian prime minister Florin Citu announced after the meeting of the National (...)
