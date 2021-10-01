New regulations in RO for Covid-19 incidence rate higher than 6 per thousand

New regulations in RO for Covid-19 incidence rate higher than 6 per thousand. The restaurants, bars, and gyms will remain open in the administrative units with a Covid incidence rate of over 6 per thousand - but only for people who have been vaccinated or who have recovered from the disease, Romanian prime minister Florin Citu announced after the meeting of the National (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]