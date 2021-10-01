Uniqa insurer steps back from Romania’s liability car insurance market

Uniqa insurer steps back from Romania's liability car insurance market. Romanian insurer Uniqa Asigurari notified the insurance brokers that, effective October 1, the fees that the company will pay for the sale of liability car insurance policies would be 1%, instead of 11-12%so far. Previously, the company announced that it wanted to exit this market segment and, (...)