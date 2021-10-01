Autonom reports a 201.6% net profit increase and a turnover of 178.1 million lei in the first six months of 2021



Autonom Services SA, the most extensive mobility network in Romania, reports consolidated revenues of 178.1 million lei, up 21% compared to the same period last year, and a net profit of 12.5 million lei, an increase of 201.6% compared to the first half of 2020. The company estimates that (...)