EY Study: Technology, Media and Entertainment and Telecommunications recovery from pandemic rests on capital investment

EY Study: Technology, Media and Entertainment and Telecommunications recovery from pandemic rests on capital investment. 87% of TMT leaders surveyed say capital investment is critical to recovery 82% of surveyed companies unclear who is accountable for capital investment Telcos have the biggest opportunity to improve agility when allocating capital Never has capital investment been more top of mind for (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]