One Tower is the first office building in Romania to obtain LEED Platinum Building Design and Construction certification



One United Properties (BVB: ONE), one of the leading real estate developers of sustainable residential, office and mixed-use projects in Romania, announces that One Tower office building has received from the US Green Building Council the LEED v4 Building Design and Construction certification, (...)