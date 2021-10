Resilient Together: Nigeria at 61

Resilient Together: Nigeria at 61. By H.E. Mrs. SAFIYA AHMAD NUHU Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to Romania, with concurrent accreditation to Bulgaria and Slovenia The 1st of October every year marks a particularly special occasion for Nigeria. It signifies the day when Nigeria (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]