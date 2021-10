Covid-19 travel: Romania adds Moldova, Bulgaria to red list

Covid-19 travel: Romania adds Moldova, Bulgaria to red list. The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) updated on September 30 the lists labeling the countries’ epidemiological risk. The updated Red List now includes Bulgaria, Moldova, Armenia, Belarus and Greenland. Austria, Switzerland, and Ukraine have been added to the Yellow List, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]