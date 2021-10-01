CTP Becomes First Player On Logistics Market With Over 2 Million Sqm Of Industrial Space



CTP, the largest developer and manager of Class A logistics and industrial space in Romania, with a portfolio of approximately 1,850,000 square meters, has acquired an additional 153,000 sqm of logistics and industrial space, adding a new strategic location to its portfolio, in Brasov, and (...)