Croatia's Orbico Group Acquires Sole Control Over Interbrands; Creates Largest FMCG Distributor. Croatian distribution group Orbico, controlled by Croatian investor Branko Roglic, has acquired sole control over Interbrands Marketing & Distribution, one of the largest distribution companies on the Romanian market.