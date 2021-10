Romanian Jewelry Week 2.0 opens in Bucharest

More than 190 Romanian and foreign designers exhibit their work at Romanian Jewelry Week 2.0, which opened on September 30 in Bucharest. The event runs until October 3 in five venues in the city: ArCub Gabroveni, the Museum of History of Romania (MNIR), Galateca gallery, Dizainăr, and AlbAlb.