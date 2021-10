One United Properties, Le Manoir Group Buy Boutique Hotel In Buzau For EUR2.35M

Real estate developer One United Properties, and Le Manoir Group, active in the field of fine gastronomy, have bought boutique hotel Carpathian Lodge Magura in Buzau, for EUR2.35 million.