Businessman Stefan Vuza Set To Access RON2.5B Financing For Investments At Chimcomplex

Businessman Stefan Vuza Set To Access RON2.5B Financing For Investments At Chimcomplex. Stefan Vuza, president of chemical producer Chimcomplex Borzesti (CHOB.RO), which owns the Oltchim and Borzesti platforms, said he would borrow RON2.5 billion (over EUR500 million) on the international market in order to launch the biggest investment on the local chemical market of the last 30 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]