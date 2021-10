European Fund for Southeast Europe Provides New Loan Of EUR10M To BT Microfinantare

European Fund for Southeast Europe Provides New Loan Of EUR10M To BT Microfinantare. The European Fund for Southeast Europe (EFSE) has provided a new loan worth the equivalent in lei of EUR10 million to BT Microfinantare (BT Mic), part of lender Banca Transilvania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]