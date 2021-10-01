Senator Romascanu: PSD seeks snap election, which could be called in six weeks

Senator Romascanu: PSD seeks snap election, which could be called in six weeks. Floor leader of the Social Democrat senators Lucian Romascanu told a press conference in Alba Iulia this Friday that he hopes the no confidence vote due next Tuesday topples the Citu Government; Romascanu also mentioned that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) will support no minority government, (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]