Seven people die in fire at the Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital Constanta

Seven people die in fire at the Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital Constanta. Seven people died in the fire at the Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital Constanta, Interior Minister Lucian Bode (photo) announced on Friday. Earlier, authorities had announced that 9 people had died in the fire in southeastern Constanta. Lucian Bode also said that the firefighters (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]