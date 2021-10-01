GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 10.887 following over 67.000 tests nationwide in the last 24 hours



As many as 10,887 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania following about 67,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Friday. As of Friday, 1,244,555 (...)