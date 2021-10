Chimcomplex Signs EUR56.7M Loan Contracts With CEC Bank, Alpha Bank To Fully Refinance Existing Loans

Chimcomplex Signs EUR56.7M Loan Contracts With CEC Bank, Alpha Bank To Fully Refinance Existing Loans. Chemical producer Chimcomplex Borzesti (CHOB.RO), which owns the Oltchim and Borzesti platforms, concluded EUR56.7 million loan contracts on Sept 30, of which EUR26.7 million from state-run lender CEC Bank and EUR30 million from Alpha (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]