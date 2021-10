New And Used Car Registrations In Romania Grow 9.2% To 393,402 Units YoY In Jan-Sept 2021



New And Used Car Registrations In Romania Grow 9.2% To 393,402 Units YoY In Jan-Sept 2021.

New and used car registrations in Romania grew 9.2% year-over-year in January-September 2021, to 393,402 units, data from the Automotive Manufacturers and Importers Association (APIA) showed Friday.