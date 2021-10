Romanian Govt Raises RON943M From Individual Investors Via Fidelis Bonds Subscription

Individual investors bought RON943 million worth of government bonds within the three tranches of Fidelis government bonds issue for the general population, per calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]