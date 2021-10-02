 
Romaniapress.com

October 2, 2021

DSU’s Arafat: Only vaccinated persons or those having been through the disease will have access to certain activities where incidence rate exceeds 6 per thousand
Oct 2, 2021

DSU’s Arafat: Only vaccinated persons or those having been through the disease will have access to certain activities where incidence rate exceeds 6 per thousand.

The government approved on Saturday, by decision, the new measures for managing the COVID-19 pandemic, establishing that in localities where the incidence rate exceeds 6 per thousand inhabitants, access to certain activities is allowed only to vaccinated persons or persons having been through (...)

[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Dacian Ciolos: I consider merger between USR and PLUS completed Freshly elected leader of USR PLUS Dacian Ciolos (photo R) considers the party’s Congress concludes the merger between USR and PLUS. “We have left the merger process behind today, I hope, with this Congress. I consider it over. Maybe there will be more friction and misunderstanding, it’s human, (...)

President Iohannis, on receiving Charlemagne Prize in Aachen: Completing Romania's integration in Schengen should be EU goal President Klaus Iohannis declared on Saturday, after receiving the International Charlemagne Prize of Aachen for the Unity of Europe, that the completion of Romania’s integration in the Schengen Area should be an objective for the Union European, and not just for our country. “In order for the (...)

Protests in University Square and Victoriei Square against restrictions imposed in context of pandemic Hundreds of people are protesting on Saturday in the University Square and Victoriei Square in Bucharest against the restrictions imposed in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the demonstrators blocked traffic in the University Square area, where a protest organized by the Alliance (...)

Romanian Govt Raises RON943M From Individual Investors Via Fidelis Bonds Subscription Individual investors bought RON943 million worth of government bonds within the three tranches of Fidelis government bonds issue for the general population, per calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF).

Chimcomplex Signs EUR56.7M Loan Contracts With CEC Bank, Alpha Bank To Fully Refinance Existing Loans Chemical producer Chimcomplex Borzesti (CHOB.RO), which owns the Oltchim and Borzesti platforms, concluded EUR56.7 million loan contracts on Sept 30, of which EUR26.7 million from state-run lender CEC Bank and EUR30 million from Alpha (...)

Robert Jasinski Appointed Managing Director Of Danone Romania French giant Danone, leader on the local yogurt market, announced the appointment of Robert Jasinski to the position of managing director of Danone Romania, effective October 1, 2021.

New And Used Car Registrations In Romania Grow 9.2% To 393,402 Units YoY In Jan-Sept 2021 New and used car registrations in Romania grew 9.2% year-over-year in January-September 2021, to 393,402 units, data from the Automotive Manufacturers and Importers Association (APIA) showed Friday.

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |