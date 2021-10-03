PM Citu: Nothing to discuss with USR at present; all options are on the table after Tuesday. Ciolos: PM must work in team, Citu could hold another office



Prime Minister Florin Citu says that the Liberals have nothing to discuss with USR PLUS at the moment, but that after Tuesday, when the no confidence motion is voted, all options will be considered. “PNL has nothing to discuss with a party that overthrows the government of the National (...)