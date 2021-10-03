 
October 3, 2021

Prime Minister Citu, vaccinated with third dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Central Military Hospital
Prime Minister Citu, vaccinated with third dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Central Military Hospital.

Prime Minister Florin Citu was inoculated, on Sunday, with the third dose of vaccine against COVID-19 at the Central Military University Emergency Hospital “Dr. Carol Davila” in Bucharest “Today I received the third dose of vaccine recommended by doctors to further protect me from the coronavirus. (...)

