Romanian electro-IT retailer Altex to launch full-fledged marketplace in March 2022
Oct 4, 2021
More than two years after leaving the marketplace of the biggest local online retailer eMAG, Romanian electro-IT retailer Altex, which runs both online and offline businesses, is about to launch its own full-fledged marketplace. The group is already operating as a marketplace to some extent. (...)
