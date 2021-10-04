Romanian fertilizers producer Azomures operates at half its capacity amid high gas price

Romanian fertilizers producer Azomures operates at half its capacity amid high gas price. The only producer of chemical fertilizers in Romania and the largest consumer of natural gas, Azomureș, currently operates at 50% of its capacity amid costly and scarce gas supplies, company's officials told Profit.ro. The shortage of gas globally, but also locally, is also felt on the Romanian (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]