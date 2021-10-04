Saint Gobain completes takeover of Romanian construction materials producer Duraziv

Saint Gobain completes takeover of Romanian construction materials producer Duraziv. French construction materials group Saint-Gobain announced that it completed on September 30 the takeover of the Romanian peer Duraziv. An entrepreneurial company, Duraziv specialises in paints and related construction materials, and its turnover reached EUR 30 mln in 2020. The company employs (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]