Bookster vs publishing houses case: Bucharest court's first decision expected soon. The judges of a court in Bucharest are expected to issue their first decision in the case opened in 2019 by a group of major Romanian publishing houses against Bookster - a book-sharing platform that allegedly costs millions of euros per year in lost book sales. The Bucharest Tribunal could (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]