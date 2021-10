Romania's Chimcomplex plans EUR 500 mln loan to finance expansion

Romania's Chimcomplex plans EUR 500 mln loan to finance expansion. Romanian chemical group Chimcomplex (CHOB), which took over Oltchim's core assets in 2018, borrowed EUR 56.7 mln from two local banks (CEC, Alpha Bank) to fully repay the EUR 164 mln financing extended for the takeover by Credit Suisse Zurich and VTB Frankfurt. At the same time, the main owner (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]