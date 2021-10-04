TBI Bank’s flagship 15-month deposit in Lei with 4% interest rate becomes the most preferred product by the bank’s customers



In the volatile economic context generated by the pandemic, many Romanians looked for safe and profitable options to save money. So, the accelerated growth of TBI Bank’s savings solutions comes as no surprise. The 15-month Lei deposit, a well-established and appreciated product by both online (...)