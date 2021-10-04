Arin Ion, founder of The Black Sea Fund: If governments and central banks had not intervened as they did in 2020, we could very easily have slipped into an uncontrollable area



Arin Ion, founder of The Black Sea Fund: If governments and central banks had not intervened as they did in 2020, we could very easily have slipped into an uncontrollable area.

“I have been working in investment for about 20 years, but last year was by far the most complicated, even though it ended much better than we would have expected in March – April. The economic crisis, on top of the medical crisis, was something I had never experienced before... The post Arin (...)