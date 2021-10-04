Nagy: Romania’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai comes with a very good opportunity to raise its profile at the international level



Nagy: Romania’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai comes with a very good opportunity to raise its profile at the international level.

Romania’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai comes with a very good opportunity to raise our country’s profile at the international level and to strengthen Romania’s cooperation with the United Arab Emirates in areas of mutual interest: economy, trade, culture education, tourism, Commissioner (...)