Romanian reformists elect MEP Ciolos as president and rebrand into USR

Romanian reformists elect MEP Ciolos as president and rebrand into USR. Dacian Ciolos, a member of the European Parliament, former EU commissioner for agriculture and the head of a government of technocrats (2016), won the internal elections held by the Romanian reformist party USR-PLUS. While the former PLUS leader defeated his USR rival at a very narrow margin (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]