Almost 4 Million Tourists Registered in Romanian Accommodation Units in Summer 2021, 50% More YoY. Almost 4 million tourists were registered in Romania’s accommodation units during the three summer months of 2021, 50% more than in the same period of last year, data from Romania’s statistics board INS showed Monday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]