Austria’s Building Materials Maker Baumit Expands Mortar Plant of Sag, Timis County

Austria’s Building Materials Maker Baumit Expands Mortar Plant of Sag, Timis County. Mortar, paint and base coat manufacturer Baumit, owned by Austrian concern Schmid Industrie Holding, is expanding the plant it holds in Sag, Timis county. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]