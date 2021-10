Winemaker Domeniile Prince Matei Sees Turnover Doubling in 2021 to around RON3.5M

Winemaker Domeniile Prince Matei Sees Turnover Doubling in 2021 to around RON3.5M. Domeniile Prince Matei, a company owned by Vintruvian holding, which also holds Viticola Sarica Niculitel, expects turnover to double in 2021 from 2020, to around RON3.5 million, in line with ZF calculations based on company (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]