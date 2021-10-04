 
October 4, 2021

How to Web launches HTW Institute, a course provider aiming to train more than 250 European specialists in product management and growth annually
Oct 4, 2021

How to Web launches HTW Institute, a course provider aiming to train more than 250 European specialists in product management and growth annually.

How to Web launches the HTW Institute, aiming to contribute to the development of the next generation of European product managers, through courses and workshops held by the world’s leading product innovation specialists. Annually, more than 250 professionals are expected to graduate from the (...)

