Romania Industrial Production Prices Up 15.9% YoY In August 2021

Romania Industrial Production Prices Up 15.9% YoY In August 2021. Industrial production prices for the domestic and non-domestic markets grew by 1.5% in August 2021 versus July 2021 and by 15.9% in August 2021 versus August 2020, data from Romania’s statistics board INS showed Monday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]