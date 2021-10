Appraisal & Valuation Ends 1H/2021 with 21% Higher Turnover Of RON2.7M

Appraisal & Valuation Ends 1H/2021 with 21% Higher Turnover Of RON2.7M. Appraisal & Valuation (APP.RO), a provider of appraisal, consulting and real estate development services, 67.8% controlled by Ioan Botis, founder and chairman, ended the first six months of this year with turnover worth RON2.76 million, up 20.5% from the similar period of last year, while net (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]