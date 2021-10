Romanian tennis player Mihaela Buzarnescu wins ITF title in Le Neubourg

Romanian tennis player Mihaela Buzarnescu wins ITF title in Le Neubourg. Romania's tennis player Mihaela Buzarnescu won the women's singles title at the ITF tournament in Le Neubourg, France. She defeated Hungarian Anna Bondar 6 -1, 6-3 in the final held on Sunday, October 3. The tournament, organized between September 27 and October 3, had total prizes of USD