Bucharest concerts: George Enescu Philharmonic opens 2021-2022 season

Bucharest concerts: George Enescu Philharmonic opens 2021-2022 season. George Enescu Philharmonic is scheduled to open its 2021-2022 season with two concerts on October 7 and October 8 at the Romanian Athenaeum in Bucharest. British conductor Leo Hussain, a principal guest conductor of the Bucharest-based philharmonic starting this season, will lead the orchestra (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]