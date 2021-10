KPMG Promotes Two Employees To Partner And Associate Partner

KPMG Promotes Two Employees To Partner And Associate Partner. KPMG in Romania on Monday announced two new appointments through internal promotions at management level, and a new hire. Starting October 1, 2021, Daniel Pana has become a Partner in Tax, Victor Iancu was promoted to Associate Partner in Advisory and Inga Tigai joined KPMG as a new hire in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]