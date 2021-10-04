2Performant Grants Its Holders Four Free Shares For One Share Held Via RON0.5M Share Capital Hike

2Performant Grants Its Holders Four Free Shares For One Share Held Via RON0.5M Share Capital Hike. 2Performant (2P.RO), the main player on the Romanian affiliate marketing market, listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, will grant the company’s shareholders registered on October 28, four free shares for one share held, through a share capital increase by RON495,970.4, which (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]